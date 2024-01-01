Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], January 1 (ANI): The Catholic Church on Monday said that Kerala's Minister for Culture Saji Cherian's remarks on Catholic priests and bishops who attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Christmas banquet were "irresponsible and inappropriate."

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) spokesperson, Fr Jacob Palackappilly, condemned Cheriyan's remarks, saying people in high positions should refrain from making such statements.

"Those holding high positions should be mindful of the tact in such responses. The statement made by Kerala's Culture Minister Saji Cherian criticising the participation of church leaders and representatives in the Christmas party called by the Prime Minister is completely irresponsible and inappropriate," Palackappilly said.

He further said that the leaders of the ruling party respond with 'political hostility'.

"The Christmas party organised by KCBC in December was also attended by various political, religious and cultural leaders. But it was criticised by former minister KT Jalil. The similarity is evident in the terms used by ruling party leaders when they respond with political hostility. Such expressions make one doubt that they have a special dictionary for this," he added.

He also said that cultural Kerala does not expect such a negative response from a minister handling the Culture Department.

"Regarding the issue of Manipur, the church leaders of Kerala and various states have already spoken to the responsible people seriously. It is not appropriate to politicise and criticise such gatherings, which are part of Christmas celebrations," the KCBC added.

The Kerala Minister criticised bishops who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Christmas day last week for failing to speak about the Manipur violence.

Addressing a CPI (M) function in Alappuzha on Sunday, Cherian said that certain bishops get "goosebumps" when BJP leaders invite them.

"Certain bishops get goosebumps when they get an invitation from the BJP. Those who went to meet the Prime Minister did not have the uprightness to speak about Manipur. They were served with cakes and grape wine. Manipur was not at all the subject of discussion for them," the minister said.

"Did anyone of them (bishops) question or ask the PM to intervene in Manipur, where hundreds of people from the community they represent are being butchered?" he added.

The Kerala minister further alleged that the bishops were invited because the BJP needs seats in Kerala and northeastern states.

"Not because they love and care.... Were they (bishops) enthusiastic to say this? No, there was no enthusiasm. Then there are some priests in Kerala who say that they are BJP supporters owing to the threats from Sangh Parivar," he alleged.

Recently, on the occasion of Christmas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an interaction at his residence in New Delhi.

In the interaction, the PM said India "proudly acknowledges" the contribution of the Christian community, from its role in India's freedom struggle to its "active participation" in social service.

Over 180 people have died and thousands have been internally displaced since the ethnic violence began on May 3 in the northeastern state.The ethnic violence involving the Kuki and Meitei communities erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3.

With the violence and rioting persisting and many lives lost, the Centre had to deploy paramilitary forces to restore peace in the state.Earlier this month, the Supreme Court asked the Manipur government to furnish to the court-appointed committee the details about the steps it had taken to restore the places of worship that had been destroyed in the ethnic violence. (ANI)

