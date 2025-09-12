Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 12 (ANI): A zonal-level conference on aviation security was held at Cochin International Airport on Friday, where Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and airport officials reviewed modern security measures, including AI surveillance, full-body scanners, and cybersecurity.

The meeting was chaired by senior CISF officer Praveer Ranjan, IPS, and aimed at strengthening safe and smooth air travel.

In a post on X, CISF shared, "The Zonal-level Operational Conference on Aviation Security was convened at Cochin International Airport, Kerala, under the chairmanship of Shri Praveer Ranjan, IPS, SDG/APS. The conference was graced by the esteemed presence of IG/APS-II, DIG/APSZ, CASOs/Senior officers from CIAL and various major airports."

"Senior officers of CISF and CIAL reviewed aviation security operations in the modern context, with emphasis on AI-driven surveillance, full-body scanners, intrusion detection systems and cybersecurity. CISF reiterates its commitment to providing secure and seamless air travel," the post read.

Earlier on August 31, in a major move to promote the welfare of its personnel and their families, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has launched a series of initiatives to give easy low interest loans to its members with extended repayment periods, increased scholarships opportunities for the wards, improved support for medical treatments, higher benefits for retirees, provision of funds for unit level programs, etc, a release said.

According to the release, the new measures will ensure faster and more transparent delivery of services, easing financial stress. Importantly, these benefits will reach the maximum number of personnel without imposing any additional financial burden, as the adjustments have been made through internal fund realignments.

The measures have been formulated after detailed consultations with force members during Sainik Sammelans.

The interest rates on personal loans, which were previously up to 6 per cent, have now been halved to 3 per cent across all categories, while medical treatment loans will carry an interest rate of just 2 per cent. The ceiling on loan amount in cases such as home loans, Marriage, etc., has been increased to Rs 5 lakhs from Rs 3 lakhs earlier, while the repayment period has been significantly extended from 3 years to 5 years. (ANI)

