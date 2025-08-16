Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 16 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet ministers skipped the dinner hosted by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Congress leader VD Satheesan also did not attend the event on Friday.

Chief Secretary A Jayathilak and Deputy General of Police (DGP) Ravana Chandrasekhar had attended the programme.

Hosting the event at Raj Bhavan, Kerala Governor's office said on X, "The 'At Home' hosted by Hon'ble Governor Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan, Kerala on #IndependenceDay2025 was attended by several eminent personalities, including religious leaders, Officers of the Armed Forces, Freedom Fighters, etc."

Recently, the relationship between the government and the Governor had worsened after Raj Bhavan used the picture of Bharat Mata in official programmes.

While the Kerala Governor hoisted the national flag at the Raj Bhavan, CM Vijayan hoisted the tricolour at Central Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu hosted an 'At Home' event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, chiefs of the three armed forces and foreign envoys.

"President Droupadi Murmu hosted the At-Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Justice of India Shri Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla, Union Ministers, diplomats, eminent people from different fields, beneficiaries of welfare schemes of the Government, Divyangjan and representatives from different segments, demonstrating the spirit of inclusion, attended the reception," President of India's X handle wrote.

While the President of India hosts the event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Governors and Lieutenant Governors host the 'At Home' event at their respective Raj Bhavans as per the custom. (ANI)

