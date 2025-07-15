Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 15 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday expressed relief and optimism over the postponement of the execution of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse sentenced to death in Yemen.

He described the development as "comforting and hopeful," noting that it provides additional time to secure the termination of her sentence.

Vijayan attributed the decision to the persistent efforts and intervention of Kanthapuram AP Abubacker Musliyar and others, including the Action Council, who have been working tirelessly to seek justice for Nimisha Priya.

"This decision reflects the tireless efforts of compassionate individuals driven by humanity and brotherhood. I congratulate Kanthapuram and everyone, including the Action Council, who are working hard to get justice for Nimisha Priya," the Chief Minister said in a statement.

The execution of 37-year-old nurse from Kerala, Nimisha Priya, which was scheduled for July 16 in Yemen, has been postponed, following "concerted efforts" by the Government of India, sources told ANI on Tuesday, citing local authorities.

According to the sources, the postponement provides additional time for her family to negotiate a mutually agreeable solution amid ongoing diplomatic efforts by Indian officials. These officials have maintained regular communication with Yemeni jail authorities and the prosecutor's office, while navigating the sensitivities of the situation to secure this reprieve.

"In the case of Ms. Nimisha Priya, it has been learnt that the local authorities in Yemen have postponed the execution scheduled for July 16, 2025," the sources stated.

"GOI, which has since the beginning of the case been rendering all possible assistance in the matter, has made concerted efforts in recent days to seek more time for the family of Ms. Nimisha Priya to reach a mutually agreeable solution with the other party. Despite the sensitivities involved, Indian officials have been in regular touch with the local jail authorities and the prosecutor's office, leading to securing this postponement," it added.

The 37-year-old nurse from Kerala was set to be executed on July 16 after a trial court in Yemen convicted her of killing a Yemeni national, a decision that the country's Supreme Judicial Council upheld in November 2023.

Earlier on Monday, while giving the Union Government's submission on the case in the Supreme Court, the Attorney General of India (AGI) stated that the Indian government is making every possible effort to help Priya.

He further informed the Court that talks are ongoing with Yemeni authorities, including the public prosecutor handling Priya's case, to secure a suspension of the execution order until negotiations can be pursued.

The court will continue to hear the case on July 18. (ANI)

