Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 26 (ANI) : In the wake of increasing reports of cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested local self-government authorities to strengthen preventive measures. Eighteen active cases have been reported from the state.

Cases have been reported in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Malappuram districts. A total of 41 cases were reported this year.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Flags Off 1st 'Made in India' E-Vitara, Maruti Suzuki's Global Battery Electric Vehicle, To Be Exported to 100 Countries (Watch Video).

The state government has decided to launch the "Water is life" ( Jalamaan Jeevan) campaign to prevent water-borne diseases. This program involves the Health Department, Local Self-Government Department, General Education Department, Haritha Keralam Mission, etc.

The "Water is Life" campaign was launched under the leadership of the Haritha Keralam Mission. In this regard, activities should be undertaken to chlorinate all the wells in the state and clean the water tanks in homes and institutions on August 30 and 31. This has been proven to be effective in preventing water-borne diseases, including amoebic encephalitis. It should be ensured that all the wells in the local government area are chlorinated and all the water tanks are cleaned. Along with this, awareness activities focused on schools and follow-up activities, including cleaning the water sources in the area, should be undertaken.

Also Read | Online Gaming Bill 2025: GamesKraft to Not Legally Challenge India's New Online Gaming Law, Discontinues Its Real-Money Gaming Services in India.

Studies show that this amoeba is present in wells and uncleaned water tanks, as well as in polluted ponds and rivers. The Waste-Free New Kerala campaign, which is being implemented with the aim of making Kerala the cleanest state in the country, has made exemplary progress.

The Chief Minister also requested that the governing body should have active leadership to plan the campaign activities accurately and implement them in a timely and popular manner. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)