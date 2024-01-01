Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], January 1 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday launched K-SMART (Kerala Solutions for Managing Administrative Reformation and Transformation), the first of its kind project in the country aimed at making available all services of local self-government institutions over a uniform digital platform.

CM Vijayan said that Kerala is once again setting a model for the rest of the country in the modern technology sector through K-SMART.

It is for the first time that a system that makes available the entire gamut of services of a department in a single click is being introduced in the country. K-SMART is the latest example of Kerala utilizing the development in technology for the multi-faceted development of the State.

Online learning in the education sector, K-FON aimed at eliminating the digital divide through universal internet access, e-governance in the health sector is among the initiatives by Kerala that have become models for the entire country.

K-SMART ensures easy access to most vital services to the common public. This will be particularly helpful to 40 lakh-odd expatriates. They can access the services of local self-government institutions from any corner of the world without making personal visits to offices.

It is a reality that there are people among us who view corruption as their right. K-SMART will reduce that and gradually eliminate it. Those people will be compelled to give up such habits realising that serving people is their responsibility. K-SMART will facilitate people-friendly services by reaching out to them, Vijayan added.

Hibi Eden, MP, MLAs TJ Vinod and KJ Maxy were present. Ernakulam District Panchayat President Ullas Thomas inaugurated the Ernakulam District IKM Product Innovation Centre. State Planning Board member Prof. Jiju P. Alex inaugurated the newly revamped websites of local self-government institutions. Local Self-Government Department Principal Secretary Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph released the K-SMART logo.

Minister for Local Self-Governments and Excise, MB Rajesh said that K-SMART is a critical step in the creation of new Kerala. Digitization of services of local self-government institutions is part of an attempt in the drive towards achieving digital literacy.

Services being made available through K-SMART are a model for the entire country. Other States have evinced interest in the project. The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between IKM and the Karnataka Municipal Data Society is a step in that direction.

Along with it, the National Institute of Urban Affairs has empanelled the Information Kerala Mission for the implementation of the Urban Governance platform in the State and Union Territories. Training has already been imparted to secretaries and employees of all local self-government institutions.

Hardware and other technical requirements have been readied in all local self-government institutions in the State. The service of a ten-member technical team has been ensured for local self-government institutions initially, anticipating the potential technical issues that may crop up during the migration of operations online. Also, a Rapid Response Team is ready at the headquarters.

K-SMART will ensure timely access of all services of local self government institutions to the people without visiting offices. K-SMART application has been developed by IKM for the local self government institutions.

Initially, K-SMART will be operational in corporations and municipalities. Gradually, it will be rolled out in grama panchayats as well. KSMART enables the public to avail services from all local self-government institutions including Gram Panchayats, Municipalities and Corporations on a timely basis without going to respective offices.

K-SMART will enable online submission of complaints/applications and their online status updates as well. K-SMART is embedded with an Integrated Messaging System that facilitates delivery of the acknowledgment receipt of complaints and applications in the portal that can be accessed through login of the applicant or complainant as also via WhatsApp and email.

Building permits will be issued to the applicants in the least possible time thanks to the digitisation of plot and building details using GIS technology. People will be able to know the kind of buildings permissible in an area with the help of 'Know Your Land' feature in K-SMART.

Software-driven examination of plans will verify whether they have been drawn up in compliance with rules. This will simplify field inspections and ensure speedy issue of building permits. Besides, both the public and licensees will be able to verify permits details online at any time.

Scanning a plot using the K-SMART application will help to detect whether the plot falls within the limits of Coastal Regulation Zone, railway/airports zone or environmentally sensitive zone. Further details like the permissible height of the structure in the area and setback distance will also be available.

Kerala Minister for Local Self-Governments and Excise MB Rajesh presided over the function held at the Gokulam Convention Centre in Kaloor. Minister for Industries, Law and Coir P Rajeeve inaugurated the K-SMART mobile application. Information Kerala Mission (IKM) Chief Mission Director and Executive Director Dr. Santhosh Babu IAS (Retd.) presented the report. (ANI)

