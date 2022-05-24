Thiruvananthapuram, May 24 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday turned 77, but there were no celebrations as he was busy with campaign for an Assembly bypoll in Kochi, his office said here.

Also Read | #AishwaryaRaiBachchan’s Modelling Bill from ’92 Surfaces; She Was Paid Rs 1,500! Read: – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Narayan Rane, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended their birthday greetings to the Chief Minister, wishing him good health, a CMO release said.

Also Read | Fuel Price Cut: Petrol Pumps in Madhya Pradesh To Remain Shut for Two Hours Tomorrow To Protest Against Excise Duty Cut on Petrol, Diesel.

Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan, Malayalam film star Mohanlal, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty also greeted Vijayan on his birthday, it said.

"Birthday greetings to Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life," tweeted Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Japan.

Extending birthday greetings to Vijayan, Stalin tweeted, "Happy Birthday to my dear comrade and Hon'ble Chief Minister of Kerala Thiru @pinarayivijayan. Wishing you more power to keep Kerala fortified against the divisive forces and show the might of the States in the unity of the Nation."

A senior official at the Chief Minister's Office said there were no birthday celebrations as Vijayan was busy with election campaign for the CPI(M) candidate in Thrikkakara Assembly constituency in Kochi where a by-poll is being held.

Vijayan, a member of the CPI(M) politburo, has been serving as Kerala CM since May 25, 2016.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)