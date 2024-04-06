Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], April 6 (ANI): Palakkad MLA and UDF Vadakara Loksabha constituency candidate Shafi Parambil, alleged on Saturday that a CPI (M) worker was killed while manufacturing a country-made bomb in Panoor and urged people not to vote for any party that is indulged in destroying the peace in society.

He also staged a peace march and asked about the intention of making bomb by a Communist Party worker was when the elections were close.

The rally was also led by MLA K K Rama, widow of TP Chandrasekharan, who was killed 12 years before by CPI (M).

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a blast near Panoor in Kannur in the north Kerala district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

It is being reported that the explosion took place during the construction of a bomb on the terrace of the house under construction in Panoor.

The deceased have been identified as Sherin and the injured person has been identified as Vineesh and is in critical condition.

According to the police, the condition of Vineesh, who was injured in the accident, continues to be critical. Sherin died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

In the bomb blast case, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and UDF candidate in the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency, K Sudhakaran, also reacted to the incident and said that the matter must be thoroughly investigated.

Speaking on the same, K Sudhakaran said, "The explosion occurred during bomb-making. There is a political motive behind bomb-making. The incident is taking place before the elections. K Sudhakaran said that he would complain to the Election Commission, demanding a thorough investigation into the blast."

2024 Lok Sabha polling will be held in all of Kerala's 20 parliamentary constituencies on April 26 in the second phase of the nationwide polls. (ANI)

