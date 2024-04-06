Anand Mahindra, UP Girl Nikita Who Used Alexa To Stop Monkey Attack (Photo Credit: ANI, X, @anandmahindra)

New Delhi, April 6: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, on Saturday, offered a job to a girl who saved herself and her younger sister from a monkey attack. In a brave move, a 13-year-old girl showed her presence of mind and scared away a monkey in the Basti district of Uttar Pradesh, using Amazon's virtual voice assistant Alexa.

The girl reportedly commanded Alexa to bark like a dog, hoping to scare away the monkey that had entered her sister's home. The tactic worked and the girl successfully saved both herself and her sister. EXL Layoffs 2024: US-Based IT Company Lays Off 800 Employees From India and United States To Address Growing Demand for Generative AI.

Alexa Monkey Attack, 13-Years Old UP Girl Nikita from Basti District Saved Her and Her Young Sister's Life:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A girl named Nikita in Basti district saved her younger sister and herself by using the voice of the Alexa device when monkeys entered their home. Nikita says, "A few guests visited our home and they left the gate open. Monkeys entered the kitchen and… pic.twitter.com/hldLA0wvZS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 6, 2024

Anand Mahindra Offers Job To UP's Nikita After Finishing Her Education:

The dominant question of our era is whether we will become slaves or masters of technology. The story of this young girl provides comfort that technology will always be an ENABLER of human ingenuity. Her quick thinking was extraordinary. What she demonstrated was the… https://t.co/HyTyuZzZBK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 6, 2024

Reacting to the incident, Anand Mahindra took to his official X handle and wrote: “The dominant question of our era is whether we will become slaves or masters of technology. The story of this young girl provides comfort that technology will always be an enabler of human ingenuity. Her quick thinking was extraordinary.” Elon Musk Initiates Crackdown on Bots and Trolls, Leading To Decline in Follower Counts for X Users.

He said the girl showed “potential for leadership in an entirely unpredictable world”. “After she finishes her education, If she ever decides to work in the corporate world I hope we at @MahindraRise will be able to convince her to join us!!” the chairman added.

