Palakkad (Ker), Nov 8 (PTI) A court in Kerala has sentenced a 74-year-old man to six years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor Dalit girl at his residence in Pottassery village in Palakkad district.

Also Read | Muzaffarnagar Riots 2013: BJP MLA Vikram Saini Disqualified From Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Pattambi Fast Track Court Judge Satish Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on the convict, special public prosecutor (SPP) Nisha Vijayakumar said.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Varanasi Court to Deliver Verdict Today on Plea Seeking Worship of ‘Shivling’ in Premises.

The court directed that the amount be paid to the victim, the SPP said.

The incident occurred in 2019 and the accused sexually assaulted the minor girl by luring her to his house under false pretenses, the prosecutor said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)