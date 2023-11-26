Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 26 (ANI): Cochin Customs apprehended a male passenger on Sunday with two white-coloured packets containing gold worth over Rs 22.66 lakh.

According to customs, a male passenger who had arrived from Dubai at Cochin International Airport on was intercepted at the green channel.

"On the basis of profiling done by the officers of AIU Batch, two numbers of white coloured packets containing gold in compound form were found concealed inside the cuffs of the t-shirt worn by the pax. Also, the passenger had two new iPhone 15 Pro in his checked-in baggage, which he did not declare at the counter," an official said.

Customs said that the two white-coloured packets weighing 493 grams of gold and the two phones had been seized.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

