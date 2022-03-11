Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 11 (ANI): Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Friday said that Rs 10 crore has been earmarked in the state budget to help students who returned from conflict-torn Ukraine continue their studies.

The minister said 3,123 people of the state have returned safely from Ukraine through various flights, including 15 chartered flights amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

He said the state government will provide necessary assistance to recover lost certificates and other valuable documents and to help them continue their education.

According to the Kerala government, these special efforts will function under the leadership of NORKA (Non-Resident Keralites Affairs) to coordinate these activities. NORKA will prepare a list of students studying abroad from Kerala.

Balagopal also sought the Central government's help for the continuation of studies of the students who returned to India from war-hit Ukraine and expressed the need for an inter-government dialogue. (ANI)

