New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Many states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa have extended the COVID-induced lockdown or other restrictions for a week to a fortnight from Monday, while some of them like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have announced certain relaxation in the curbs.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced the extension of the shutdown till June 9, while Puducherry government also decided to continue the lockdown till June 7. Tamil Nadu has already extended the lockdown till June 7.

“Although the prevalence of the disease is declining significantly in the state, we have not yet reached a stage to remove restrictions. The lockdown will continue in all districts from May 31 to June 9," Vijayan said.

Kerala has been under lockdown since May 8 following a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

As per the new lockdown guidelines, some concessions will be given to perform essential activities. All industrial establishments (including coir, cashew, etc) can function with minimum employees not exceeding 50 per cent of total strength.

Banks will remain open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with extended timings till 5 pm. Shops selling education books, textiles for weddings, jewellery and footwear will be open till 5 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Toddy sale will be allowed in parcels, following the COVID protocol.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the question of extending the lockdown may not arise if the public cooperated and there is a decline in COVID-19 cases.

These would be the factors that would determine the state government's decision on the lockdown, which will continue till June 7.

Maharashtra government has extended lockdown-like restrictions, which came into force on April 14, by another 15 days. They were to end on June 1.

The Goa government on Saturday decided to extend the ongoing "corona curfew" by another week till June 7.

Staggered work hours, frequent testing and monitoring of COVID appropriate behaviour will mark resumption of manufacturing and construction activities as Delhi reopens partially from Monday, even as other lockdown restrictions continue till June 7.

The workers and employees allowed at manufacturing units and construction sites will require to carry e passes for movement during the ongoing lockdown that has been extended by a week by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Though the Madhya Pradesh government has approved a phase-wise unlocking of the "corona curfew" restrictions beginning June 1, the weekend lockdown will continue to be in force across the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

There will be separate sets of unlocking guidelines for the places having the COVID-19 positivity rate above five er cent and below 5 per cent, he said.

Chouhan said cultural, political, social, sports, fairs and entertainment activities will not be allowed. He said school, colleges, educational institutions, cinema halls, shopping malls, theatre, auditoriums and picnic spots will continue to remain closed.

In Andhra Pradesh, the month-long COVID-19 restrictions in Tirupati and the entire Chittoor district would be further intensified and extended for a fortnight from June 1 to June 15 in view of Covid-19 cases.

After a COVID review meeting, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Ministers P Ramachandra Reddy and M Goutham Reddy told reporters that the existing daily 18 hour-long curfew restrictions would be increased to 20 hours and it would be extended till June 15.

The Himachal Pradesh government had on Friday extended the coronavirus curbs till June 7 but announced relaxations, including increase in the opening hours of shops

In the Northeast, most of the states have extended the curbs.

The Nagaland government has extended the total lockdown in the state till June 11. Arunachal Pradesh will continue with the lockdown in seven districts of the state till June 7, while the Manipur government has extended the curfew in seven districts till June 11.

The Mizoram government on Saturday extended the ongoing lockdown in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation area by another seven days till 4AM of June 6.

The Meghalaya government has extended the total lockdown in the East Khasi Hills district by another week.

The single day rise in coronavirus cases in India was recorded at 1,73,790, the lowest in last 45 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,77,29,247, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday morning.

The daily positivity further declined to 8.36 per cent, remaining below 10 per cent for five consecutive days, while the weekly positivity rate dropped to 9.84 per cent, it said.

The death toll climbed to 3,22,512 with 3,617 daily deaths, the data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

Here is a look at coronavirus-induced restrictions/lockdown imposed by states and union territories:

*Delhi will begin the unlock process from June with some easing of restrictions but other lockdown curbs will continue till June 7.

*Haryana has imposed lockdown till May 31.

* Chandigarh administration has imposed night and weekend curfew restrictions till May 31.

*Punjab has extended the coronavirus restrictions till June 10.

*Uttar Pradesh had extended the partial coronavirus curfew till 7 AM on May 31.

*Bihar has imposed lockdown till June 1.

* Odisha is under lockdown till June 1.

* West Bengal government extended ongoing COVID-19 restrictions till June 15.

*Rajasthan has extended lockdown till June 8.

*Madhya Pradesh has announced separate unlock guidelines for districts. Weekend lockdown to continue beyond May 31.

*Gujarat has extended night curfew in 36 cities of the state till June 4. Educational institutions, auditoriums, theatres, malls, community halls, water parks, spas, gyms, gardens and swimming pools, will remain closed in the cities.

*Chhattisgarh government has asked authorities in all the 28 districts to extend the COVID-19 lockdown till May 31.

*Kerala has extended lockdown till June 9 with some concessions.

*Tamil Nadu has extended the lockdown till June 7.

*Puducherry has imposed lockdown till June 7.

*Karnataka has announced an extension of lockdown till June 7.

*Telangana has imposed lockdown till May 30.

* Andhra Pradesh has imposed curfew till May 31.

*Goa government has imposed curfew till June 7.

*Maharashtra has extended the lockdown-like restrictions till June 15.

*Nagaland has extended the lockdown till June 11.

*Mizoram has extended the lockdown, which was imposed in Aizawl and other district headquarters, till June 6.

* Arunachal Pradesh has imposed complete lockdown in Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Lower Subansiri, Lohit and Tawang districts and the Capital Complex Region till June 7.

*Manipur government has imposed curfew in seven districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Ukhrul, Thoubal, Kakching and Churachandpur till June 11.

* Meghalaya extended lockdown in the worst-affected East Khasi Hills district till June 7.

*Tripura government has extended corona curfew in Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) areas and all urban local bodies (ULB) till June 5.

*Sikkim has imposed lockdown till May 31.

*Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the corona curfew till May 31 morning.

*Uttarakhand has imposed a strict COVID curfew till June 1.

*Himachal Pradesh government has extended the coronavirus curbs till June 7 with some relaxations.

