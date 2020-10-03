Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 2 (ANI): Karat Faizal, a councilor of the Koduvally Municipality in Kerala's Kozhikode district who was taken into custody by the Customs was released on Friday after interrogation.

The preventive sections of the Customs had conducted a raid at his house yesterday and took him into custody in connection with the gold smuggling case.

Customs officials said he would be questioned again at a later date.

Meanwhile, in a key development in the Kerala gold smuggling case, the fourth accused Sandeep Nair filed an application in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court saying that he was ready to give a confession statement and turn approver in the case.

The Kerala gold smuggling case, which is being probed by the NIA along with the Enforcement Directorate, and Customs, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. (ANI)

