Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], October 22 (ANI): Congress MP Anto Antony on Wednesday slammed the Kerala government after a portion of the helipad tarmac at the Pramadam Stadium sank after the helicopter carrying President Droupadi Murmu landed earlier in the day during her visit to the Sabarimala temple.

The Congress MP accused the State government of laxity in following the security protocols for the President's visit.

Also Read | Amit Shah To Inaugurate MLA Housing Project in Gandhinagar on October 23.

"When the President visits the state, it is the responsibility of the State Government to make proper arrangements. Due to the difficulty of landing the helicopter at Nilakkal because of the weather, the State Government only considered Plan B yesterday evening," Anto Antony told ANI.

"Even when the President travelled by road, the State Government did not follow security protocols...I believe that there were lapses in the decisions taken by the State Government," he added.

Also Read | Did Tiger Attack Fisherman’s Boat in West Bengal’s Sundarbans? Fact Check Confirms Viral Video Is AI-Generated.

According to officials present at the site, the helipad surface partially caved in moments after the President's chopper touched down. Personnel from the police and fire departments immediately rushed to the spot and manually pushed the aircraft out of the sunken area to ensure safety.

The President was en route to offer prayers at the Sabarimala temple as part of her official four-day visit to Kerala, which began on October 21 and will conclude on October 24.

President Murmu arrived at Thiruvananthapuram Airport on Tuesday. She was received by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, George Kurian.

The President of India's official X account posted, "Governor of Kerala Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Shri George Kurian received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Thiruvananthapuram."

Kerala CM Vijayan also shared a post on X regarding the President's visit. He said, "Warmly welcomed Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, on her visit to Kerala. Her presence was a great honour for the State and our people." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)