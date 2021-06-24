Thiruvananthapuram, June 24 (PTI) Government doctors in Kerala on Thursday decided to intensify their protests against the alleged failure to arrest a police personnel, who 'assaulted' a frontline worker in Alappuzha district, even as Health Minister assured that stern action will be taken.

Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) have decided to boycott duty on June 25 across the state.

Health Minister Veena George termed the assault on the doctor on COVID-19 duty as "highly condemnable".

The matter pertains to an alleged attack on a doctor, who was on COVID-19 duty last month by a policeman, who got agitated after his mother passed away soon after being admitted to the district hospital at Mavelikkara in Alappuzha district.

The doctor filed a complaint following which the policeman was suspended.

Condemning the delay in arresting the accused, the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association said, "Failing to arrest the accused even after six weeks shows criminal negligence on behalf of the police."

"We have decided to intensify the protest. The KGMOA will boycott the duty across the state on June 25.

Casualty, urgent and necessary surgeries, labour room, IP treatment, COVID-19 treatment will not be affected," they said in a release.

It's 'unfortunate' that doctors have to resort to public protests against such attacks during the pandemic,KGMOA said.

Addressing media, the Health Minister said, "The attack against the health workers cannot be justified by any means. The assault against Rahul Mathew while he was on COVID-19 duty is highly condemnable."

"Strong action will be taken against the accused and we stand by the doctor," George said.

Thegovernment will not protect the accused, she added.

Meanwhile, the victim took to social media to express his disappointment over the delay in arresting the accused police man.

