Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13 (PTI) The Kerala government on Monday lifted the suspension of IPS officer P Vijayan, the former head of the state's ATS unit, official sources said here.

Vijayan was suspended from service on the basis of an official report that accused him of leaking information related to the transportation of the culprit in the Elathur train arson case.

Although the official order revoking his suspension is yet to be released, sources indicate that Vijayan will be appointed as the Inspector General of Police (Training).

Vijayan had been suspended from service since May 18, 2023 based on a report submitted by ADGP Law and Order M R Ajith Kumar.

Ajith Kumar's report had highlighted a significant security failure, viewing the information leak regarding the transportation of the accused a serious breach.

The suspension order implicated Inspector General Vijayan and Grade SI Manoj Kumar K, who were not involved in the train arson case investigation but had contacted the officers responsible for transporting the accused.

The Kerala Police's covert plan to transport the suspect, Shahrukh Saifi, by road from Maharashtra to the state was foiled when their private SUV experienced a flat tyre in Kannur district.

With only three officers present, the stranded vehicle attracted local attention, hindering the secret operation.

Saifi was apprehended on April 5 for allegedly setting fire to train passengers on April 2, resulting in nine injuries and three fatalities.

