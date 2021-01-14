Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 14 (ANI): Amid the rising curve of COVID-19 cases in Kerala, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader V Muraleedharan on Thursday blamed the state government for not taking adequate steps to prevent the outbreak.

Muraleedharan told ANI, "Yesterday, the largest number of COVID cases were reported in Kerala. The state government is not taking precautionary measures. Now, they have decided to open every sector despite the increasing number of cases. I urge the state government to be more cautious."

Till Wednesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Kerala was 2,13,603. Among the total 1,05,12,093 cases, 1,01,46,763 people have already recovered. The state recorded 1,51,727 COVID deaths till yesterday. (ANI)

