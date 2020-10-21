Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 21 (ANI): The Kerala Cabinet has decided to fix minimum support price (MSP) for 16 varieties of agricultural crops as part of its decision to support farmers and boost the agricultural sector.

The scheme will come into effect from November 1.

Also Read | India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on October 27; Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to Hold Talks With S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

The MSP will be determined based on the cost of production and productivity. The plan is to make the MSP available to the farmer when the market price falls lower.

The cabinet observed that this will ensure price stability and good returns for the farmers. It will also help protect farmers from market price fluctuations. The government hopes that this will lead to a significant increase in vegetable production in the state.

Also Read | INS Kavaratti to be Commissioned Into Indian Navy by General MM Naravane at Vishakhapatnam Tomorrow; Know All Details About Anti-Submarine Warfare Stealth Corvette.

The 16 varieties of crops include tapioca, banana, pineapple, cucumber, tomatoes, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, beans, beetroot and garlic.

The scheme will be implemented by the Department of Agriculture in collaboration with the Local Self Government department and the Department of Co-operation. The listed crops will be procured from the farmers through VFPCK and Horticorp.

It intends to open at least one market in a panchayat. In the first phase, primary agricultural co-operative societies will procure crops directly from farmers in 250 markets. A farmer is entitled to the benefit of only 15 acres of land in a season.

If the market price goes below the MSP, the gap fund will be made available to the primary groups through the local bodies. To this end, a committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of the local body and the vice-chairman of the primary agricultural co-operative society.

The Department of Agriculture will prepare working procedures applicable to all procurement. The decision has been taken to sell the procured crops under the brand name 'Jeevani-Kerala Farm Fresh Fruits and Vegetables.

To avail the benefits farmers should register on the agriculture information management system portal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)