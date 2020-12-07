Thrissur (Kerala) [India], December 7 (ANI): Kerala government has decided to move Supreme Court against the farm laws passed by the central government, state Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar said here on Monday.

Kumar said that the Kerala government has already given instructions to the Advocate General (AG) in this regard.

"We will move the Supreme Court this week itself. The anti-farmer laws will not be implemented in Kerala and an alternative law will be considered," said the minister speaking to media persons here.

The minister said the central government does not have the constitutional power to make laws unilaterally on matters falling under the purview of the state government.

"What has happened now is a blatant violation of the constitution and we will challenge it in the apex court," he said.

Sunil Kumar also alleged that the central government is centralising power to help the big corporates, which should be opposed.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmers' leaders have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9. (ANI)

