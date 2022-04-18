Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 18 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Home Minister of Kerala, Ramesh Chennithala, alleged that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is himself putting the sword in the hands of both the communal forces. He reacted on the alleged political murders of PFI and RSS workers that happened in the Palakkad district.

"Kerala has become a land of bloodshed. There have been more than 50 political murders since the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan government came to power. Murders in Palakkad are similar to the murders that happened in Alappuzha earlier. The Kerala Police is not ready to learn a lesson from any of this, "he said.

'Both communalism must be avoided. Minority communalism and majority communalism are equally dangerous. The position is that we should oppose both by seeing them as one. The CPIM adopts an approach that promotes both forms of communalism," the Congress leader said.

Slamming the CPIM government in Kerala further, the Congress leader further said, "The CPIM has a history of alternately promoting both communalisms. The Chief Minister is himself putting the sword in the hands of both the communal forces. That is the reason for the increase in murders in Kerala today."

"Widespread killings and violence are taking place. When you wake up in the morning, Kerala is turning into a place where you can see blood in the yard. Is the government not responsible for any of this? Not police? Not the Home Department? A passive home department is proving to be the cause of all this," he said.

On April 15, a PFI leader was killed in a village near Palakkad. He was allegedly hacked to death at Elappully in the district while he was returning home after offering prayers in a mosque on Friday afternoon. A day later, on April 16, another man was hacked to death by a gang in Palakkad. He was allegedly an RSS worker who was attacked by a group of assailants at his shop in Palakkad. (ANI)

