Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 23 (ANI): The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P.K. Kunhalikutty lashed out at the State Government and police for confiscating the properties of non-Popular Front of India (PFI) members in the ongoing revenue recovery procedure on Kerala High Court's direction.

Kunhalikutty said that they are not against the order of the court to confiscate the properties, but they are against the police who have mistakenly included the properties of non-PFI workers also in the list.

"Instead of confiscating the PFI worker's property, the police are seizing the properties of people who have not participated in the protest, who don't have any police case. The police just come and they give notice to innocent people and start seizing that is what we are protesting against," the leader said.

After being directed by the Kerala High Court's division bench, the state government started confiscating properties of the outlawed PFI in connection with the 'flash hartal' the outfit held on September 23.

The court has sought the state government to submit before the Court the district-wise details of the confiscated assets with the names of the leaders and the value of the assets, respectively. The Court said that there is no need to issue any notice before confiscation.

Opposition leader V. D. Satheesan said, "Right now we think it's an error but if the government is not correcting it then we have to think it's a deliberate attempt."

Satheesan also said that the state government have a connection with PFI which is why even after the court order, they were refusing to initiate the proceedings.

"We are not against initiating the legal proceedings against PFI activists to confiscate their property. Unfortunately, the government has given notice to so many other persons, those who are not involved in PFI activities. This is unfair, innocent people's property is confiscated and he becomes a culprit in front of others," Satheesan said.

"We have said earlier that the ruling government and Communist Party of India (CPM) are having illicit relations with the extremist forces from the majority as well as a minority community. This is why even after court order the government was refusing to initiate the proceedings," he added. (ANI)

