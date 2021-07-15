Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 15 (ANI): On the occasion of World Youth Skills Day on Thursday, Kerala Higher Education Department launched various skills training courses for youths through the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP), to make them industry-ready.

Addressing a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said that final year undergraduate and postgraduate students can join these short-term Vocational Skills Training Courses that are aimed at equipping youths with skills in Communication, IT selected areas of industry and service sectors.

"These courses also offer employment opportunities in collaboration with various international companies operating in the country. ASAP assures recruitment assistance to all students who successfully complete the skill training. Eligible students are also offered a fee subsidy of 50 to 75 per cent," Bindu said.

She further stated that the new skill training being launched also includes courses in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Academy on advanced IT like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security - Security Operations Center Analyst and Full Stack Developer Analytics.

Other than IT courses are offered in healthcare like Decision Analytics, Certificate Program for Clinical Research and Pharmacovigilance Certificate Program for Clinical Research and Clinical Data Management.

The state minister also announced a special designer course exclusively for young women graduates in rural areas which will be launched. (ANI)

