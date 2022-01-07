Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 7 (PTI) Kerala recorded 5,296 new positive cases and 189 COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, taking the total count to 52,64,235 and the death toll to 49,305.

Of the deaths, 35 were recorded over the last few days and 154 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases today--1,116, followed by Ernakulam with 1,086 and Kozhikode with 551 cases.

"Currently, there are 27,859 COVID-19 active cases in the state out of which only 7.8 per cent are admitted to hospitals," the health department said in a release.

The state tested 64,577 samples in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 2,404 persons recuperated from the disease today, taking the total cured to 51,95,497.

Of those found infected, 76 reached the state from outside while 4,896 contracted the disease through their contact. The source of infection of 276 is yet to be traced and 48 health workers are also among the infected.

The health department also said that 99 per cent (2,63,15,340) of the targeted population received the first dose of vaccine, while 81 per cent (2,14,88,770) received both the doses of the vaccine.

