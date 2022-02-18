Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 18 (ANI): For the last two years, just after the COVID pandemic hit the state, Shalby, a native of Pachalam here, had some regular visitors to his house.

These unexpected visitors come in the flock of 50. He feeds all these visitors. This group of visitors visit Shalby's house every day in the morning.

This group contains parrots, sparrows and pigeons. Around 40 parrots are visiting his house every morning and evening. Some of them come in the afternoon too. Shalby feeds them with millet, rice, sunflower seed and chickpeas.

They come around 6.30 am. They will be on the premises of 'Smitham', which is the house of Shalby for around one hour. At this time, Shalby usually places their food at the top of the wall of his house. After having it, they will go. Some of them will again visit him in the afternoon. In the evening also, they are visiting here to have dinner. Shalby is mostly avoiding long journeys due to this.

Speaking to ANI, Shalby said, "Parrots and other birds have been coming and going like this for about two years now. First came a parrot. Later, other parrots started coming with it. Around 40 parrots come and go every day. They will come around 6:30 in the morning. They are also coming in the afternoon and evening. I am feeding them in these times. For that, long-distance travel has been reduced. If that happens, I will arrange for someone to give food to them. People are coming to see this. Birds don't mind if it doesn't cause annoyance. In addition to parrots, there are pigeons and sparrows." (ANI)

