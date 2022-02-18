New Delhi, February 18: States in North India are witnessing a change in weather as there is a decline in cold wave conditions. The days are mostly sunny in the region leading to the rise in the minimum temperatures. However, rainfall is predicted in several states of the country, including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, over the next two-three days. Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) are likely to prevail over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on February 19 and 20.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall activity is forecast r Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. Meanwhile, East and Northeast India are likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall/thunderstorm activity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), said, “under the influence of a trough in low-level easterlies over the Andaman Sea, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorms had occurred over Andaman & Nicobar Islands towards the end of the week.”

Tweet By IMD:

Forecast & warnings dated 17.02.2022: •Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 3 days & reduce thereafter. Isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning also over An & Nicobar Islands on 17th and over Andaman Islands on 18th Feb. pic.twitter.com/wwKnxmZylP — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 17, 2022

The MeT department, in its weather warning, added, “Remnants of Western Disturbances have caused scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall activity over Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim and isolated to scattered rainfall/thunderstorm activity over remaining parts of East and Northeast India during the first half of the week.” Weather Forecast: Minimum Temperatures Gradually Rising In North India; Rainfall Predicted In Tamil Nadu And Kerala Over Next Four Days Days.

Weather is likely to remain mainly clear to partly cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh during the next 24 hours. There is also little chance of rain/snow anywhere in the area during the same period. A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to cause light isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region during February 22 and 24.

