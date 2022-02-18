Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy M33 5G support pages have reportedly gone live on the official India website. Both smartphones are said to be in the works for the past couple of months. The Galaxy M23 5G might be a rebranded version of the Galaxy F23 phone. A Samsung device with a model number SM-E236B, which is reported to be Galaxy F23, was spotted on the official India website. In addition to this, another smartphone with a model number SM-M336B, which is speculated to be the Galaxy M33 5G was also listed on the official website. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launched in India at Rs 72,999.

The support pages were first spotted by MySmartPrice and were shared online. A coupled of weeks ago, the Galaxy M23 5G was listed on the Bluetooth SIG website with model numbers SM-E236B_DS and SM-M236B_DS. As per the listings, the Galaxy M23 5G will come with a 25W charger and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. It will get Bluetooth v5 connectivity, microSD card support and 6GB of RAM.

The Galaxy M33 5G is said to be powered by Exynos 1200 chipset and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The handset is likely to come equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few teasers before the launch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2022 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).