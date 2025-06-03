Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 3 (PTI) The Kerala General Education Department on Tuesday ordered a probe into an incident in which a POCSO case accused had reportedly taken part in a reopening ceremony conducted at a state-run school here.

According to media reports, the accused, also a noted vlogger, took part as a celebrity guest in the "praveshanotsavam", the reopening ceremony in the state capital on Monday.

As the news reports came out, General Education Minister V Sivankutty sought an explanation from the officials concerned in this regard, the minister's office said in a statement.

The Deputy Director of Education in the district has been instructed to immediately investigate the incident and submit a report, the statement added.

The Kerala government on Monday conducted "praveshanotsavam" as a grand affair across the state to welcome children back to school as a two-month-long summer vacation was over.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the state-level reopening ceremony at a school in Alappuzha.

