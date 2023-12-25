Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 24 (ANI): People from across the country are steeped in joy and enthusiasm ahead of the start of Christmas celebrations.

People in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram are busy decorating their homes and doing last-minute shopping to celebrate Christmas. Meanwhile, the streets in the city are all dolled up with lights and decorative items.

Churches are also decorated with colourful lights and dazzling decor items. The city is adorned with twinkling lights and colourful decorations and the sweet melodies of Christmas carols can be heard echoing through churches.

Devotees have started gathering at churches to offer midnight prayers.

Christmas is observed to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Carol singing, dazzling Christmas lights, and decked-out Christmas trees entice folks to join in the celebrations on December 25.

With the festive fervour around, tourists have started flocking to the hill towns of Himachal Pradesh.

People all over the country are travelling with family and friends. Several tourists are coming to Shimla for the celebration of Christmas and the New Year.

Visuals also show people thronging Manali ahead of Christmas and the New Year.

Many parts of India come alive with the festive spirit of Christmas. With this, several streets in Aizawl, Mizoram, were also decorated and lit up ahead of the festival.

Churches in Coimbatore have also been adorned and lit up, while people in Bengaluru are also excited about the Christmas celebration. Preparations are underway ahead of Christmas at Shivaji Nagar Church and Fraser Town Church.

Many, but not all, countries observe Christmas as a holiday. During the weeks leading up to Christmas, many homes have Christmas trees and other decorations. Some workplaces host Christmas parties before December 25. Exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols, and attending parties are all festive activities.

Christmas cards are also presented or mailed out before the festival. (ANI)

