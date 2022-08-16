Pathanamthitta (Ker), Aug 16 (PTI) The Kerala Police has rescued a minor girl from the captivity of a man who allegedly abducted her from West Bengal a few days ago.

The police on Tuesday said the accused, Bimal Nag Benshi, 24, has been arrested in connection with the case.

He has also been booked under Protection Of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) after the medical examination of the 17-year-old girl proved that she was subjected to the rape, they said.

According to the police, an organisation called "Shaktivahan" had lodged a complaint with West Bengal's Raiganj police and Child Protection Commission there after the girl was allegedly abducted by the man.

During its investigation, the cyber wing of the West Bengal police had located the girl and her kidnapper, who is allegedly her lover, in Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district.

Based on the information provided by the West Bengal police, the crime branch wing of the Kerala police investigated the case and found that the girl had been kept in a tiny room in Omallur in Pathanamthitta district for the last five days.

After rescuing the girl, she was sent to a shelter home managed by the Pathanamthitta Child Welfare Committee.

The accused, who was arrested by Pathanamthitta police for allegedly raping the girl, has been sent to judicial remand by a magistrate court here, police said.

They said steps have been taken to hand over the victim to her parents.

