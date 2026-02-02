New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The Formula 1 race in Greater Noida could soon make a comeback, according to sources from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS). Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently visited the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida, signalling potential plans to revive the Indian Grand Prix.

With the organisation of the Indian Grand Prix case currently in court, Mansukh Mandaviya has suggested handing the organisation of the Formula One race to an event company until a decision is made. A Japanese company has expressed interest in hosting the event, according to MYAS sources.

The Indian Grand Prix was previously held at the Buddh International Circuit from 2011 to 2013, with Germany's Sebastian Vettel winning all three editions for Red Bull Racing.

The inaugural race, held on 30 October 2011 as the 17th round of the 2011 F1 season, also saw Vettel emerge victorious. However, the Grand Prix has not returned to the Formula One calendar since 2013.

In addition to Formula 1, India hosted a MotoGP round in September 2023 at Buddh International Circuit. However, the races have not returned since either. The Indian MotoGP Indian Grand Prix was dropped from the 2025 racing calendar, with the International Motorcycling Federation announcing that "the Indian Grand Prix will not take place in 2024, with MotoGP postponing its return to the country to early 2025 due to operational considerations."

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 was the most recent edition of the Formula One races, with Max Verstappen emerging as the winner. Verstappen also won the Qatar and Las Vegas editions of the F1 Grand Prix 2025 season. Overall, Verstappen won 8 races in the 2025 F1 calendar.

Looking ahead, the 2026 Formula One season will begin with testing races in Bahrain from February 11, followed by Round 1 in Australia from March 6 to 8. Subsequent races will take place in China and Japan before the calendar moves on to other international venues. The potential return of Formula 1 to India could mark a major revival for motorsport fans in the country. (ANI)

