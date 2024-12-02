Palakkad, Dec 2 (PTI) A Kerala police report stated that there was no need for further investigation into the allegation against the Congress party of bringing black money during the Palakkad bypoll campaign, citing lack of evidence.

Only based on this black money allegation raised by the ruling CPI(M) and BJP, the police raided the hotel rooms where prominent Congress women leaders were staying when Palakkad bypoll campaign was on.

The report submitted by the Special Branch DySP to the Palakkad District Police Chief mentioned that there was no need for further investigation into the matter as there was no evidence of black money.

“No further investigation is required in the case,” a senior police officer told a news channel. The probe was carried out on a complaint filed by the CPI(M) Palakkad district secretary E N Suresh Babu alleging that black money was involved.

Police had conducted a midnight raid at a hotel in Palakkad on suspicion of the arrival of black money where prominent Congress women leaders such as Bindu Krishna and Shanimol Usman, were staying in early November amidst the heated campaign for the Palakkad Assembly byelection. This raid has triggered a political row.

The raid followed the CPI(M)'s demand for a probe after CCTV footage emerged showing a Congress worker arriving at the hotel with a blue trolley bag.

The Congress-led UDF had accused the Left party of releasing the footage to the media.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan had stated that the black money issue would cause a setback for the UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil in the by-election.

The BJP also highlighted the issue in its campaign. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Mamkoottathil, the newly elected MLA of Palakkad, said on Monday the case was part of a political game.

“The allegation was part of a political game by the CPI(M) and BJP to undermine the public's interest in the by-election,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude towards the people of Palakkad for understanding the political motives behind the controversy. PTI ARM

