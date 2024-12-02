Gurugram, December 2: A 29-year-old man was killed while his three friends suffered critical injuries after a speeding Baleno collided with a Fortuner parked on the roadside on the Golf Course Road in Sector 53, police said on Monday. The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Sunday when the speeding Baleno was moving towards Sikanderpur, officials said. Gurugram Car Crash Video: 2 of 3 Teens on Way to College Die in Road Accident on Sohna Expressway; 2 More Wounded As Terrifying Clip Surfaces.

The driver lost control of the car when some animals came in front of it, and collided with a Fortuner parked in front of the Central Plaza Mall, police said. All four occupants of the Baleno were seriously injured in the crash and were rushed to a nearby hospital by the police, where doctors declared one of them dead. Gurugram Accident: Biker Akshat Garg Dead After Car Driving on Wrong Side Collides With His Motorcycle on Golf Course Road, Horrifying Video Surfaces.

The deceased has been identified as Rishabh Kaushik, a resident of Delhi, officials said. "Kaushik was heading towards Delhi after playing a cricket with his friends. The body has been handed over to his family members after a post-mortem," SHO of Sector 53 police station Sukhbir Singh said.

