New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala.

The Prime Minister expressed condolences to the bereaved families and assured the people in the state that the authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected.

Also Read | Kerala Rains: Death Toll Due Heavy Rainfall and Landslides Rises to 21, Rainfall Activity Expected to Reduce from Today.

"It is saddening that some people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families," PM Modi tweeted.

"Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Also Read | Babul Supriyo Likely to Resign as Asansol MP on October 19: Sources.

The death toll due to the heavy rains and landslides in Kerala mounted to 21, according to the State's Information and Public Relations Department on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the intense spell of rainfall activity over Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is likely to reduce from today.

There would be a significant reduction in rainfall in Kerala today as compared to Saturday, said Indian Meteorological Department senior scientist Naresh Kumar on Sunday.

The concerned authorities have ramped up the rescue and relief operations in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)