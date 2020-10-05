Thiruvananthapuram [Kerala], October 5 (ANI): In the last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 8,553 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's active COVID-19 cases to 84,497.

The state government informed that 1,44,471 people in the state have recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 65-lakhs on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

