Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 9 (PTI): In the highest single day spike so far in Kerala, 3,402 COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the infection count to 95,916 while the toll climbed to 384 with12 fatalities.

The previous one day high was on September 6 when 3,082 fresh caseswere detected in the state.

Also Read | Odisha Encounter: 4 Maoists Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in Kalahandi.

Among those who tested positive, 46 had come from abroad, 133 from other states and 3,120 were infected through contact while the source of infection of 235 people was not known, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release here.

Eighty eight health workers were among those infected.

Also Read | EPFO Update: Ministry of Labour Hikes Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance Benefits From Rs 6 Lakh to Rs 7 Lakh.

While 70,921 have recovered from the infection so far, including 2,058 whose samples turned negative today, presently 24,549 people are undergoing treatment for the disease.

As many as2,02,801 people are under observation in various districts -- 1,83,921 in home/institutional quarantine and 18,880 in various hospitals, including 2,751 admitted today.

The state has increased testing of samples and in the last 24 hours, 45,949 samples were tested, the release said.

So far 19,78,316 samples have been sent for testing.

Thiruvananthapuram continued to be ahead of other districts in the daily cases with 531 being reported on Wednesday, followed byKollam 362, Kozhikode 330, Thrissur 323, Ernakulam 276, Kasaragod 270, Kannur 251, Alappuzha 240 and Malappuram 201.

Meanwhile, driving schools in Kerala will start functioning from Monday and the permission in this regard has been received from the centre, Transport Minister A K Saseendran said.

The schools will become functional adhering to Covid protocols and only two people would be allowed in a vehicle.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)