Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 5 (ANI): A total of 5,848 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Kerala on Saturday along with 5,820 recoveries.

"A total of 5,137 were cases of local transmission and the contact source for infection was not traceable in 613 cases. There were 45 medical and para-medical personnel among those infected. Meanwhile, 32 recent deaths in the state were confirmed as due to Covid taking the death toll to 2,390," Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD), Government of Kerala said in a press release.

Also Read | Mumbai: 57-Inch Water Pipeline Bursts in Mahim; Water Supply Affected in Dadar, Matunga And Other Areas.

"A total of 60,503 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate is 9.67 per cent. A total of 65,56,713 samples have been sent for testing till now," it added.

Among the new cases, Malappuram reported 920 cases, the highest in the state followed by Kozhikode and Ernakulum recording over 600 cases at 688 and 665 respectively. Idukki and Kasargod registered the lowest new cases here at 157 and 112 sequentially. Of those diagnosed with the disease, 53 have come here from outside the state.

Also Read | Pinarayi Vijayan Writes to Harsh Vardhan to ‘Reconsider Decision’ of Naming Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology’s New Campus After MS Golwalkar.

There are 61,393 patients currently undergoing treatment while a total of 5,67,694 people have so far recovered from the novel coronavirus in the state.

The number of hotspots in the state remains at 444 as two new places were demarcated as hotspots while two areas were excluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)