Renowned playback singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, April 11, 2026, after a cardiac arrest. The 92-year-old veteran artiste is currently being monitored by a specialised team of doctors in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle confirmed in a statement on Instagram that the singer is in hospital for a chest infection. Zanai wrote alongside a picture with Asha Bhosle, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively.🙏🏼"

Zanai Bhosle Statement on Asha Bhosle - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zanai Bhosle💜 (@zanaibhosle)

The news of Asha Bhosle's health has prompted a wave of concern across the entertainment industry and among her global fanbase. While the hospital has not yet released a formal medical bulletin, sources indicate that her condition is being closely observed. Eid 2026: Salman Khan Brings Salim Khan Out To Greet Fans on Eid, Days After Veteran Writer’s Discharge From the Hospital (Watch Video).

Asha Bhosle Admitted to Hospital

According to India Today, Asha Bhosle reportedly experienced sudden health complications earlier today, leading to her immediate hospitalisation. According to preliminary reports, she was rushed to the emergency facility at Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai, where medical professionals initiated treatment for cardiac distress.

Asha Bhosle's Legacy in Indian Music

Asha Bhosle is one of the most celebrated figures in Indian music history, with a career spanning over eight decades. She holds the Guinness World Record for the most studio song recordings, having performed thousands of songs across various languages and genres. Alka Yagnik ‘Still Suffering’ From Rare Hearing Disorder, Singer Says She Is Unable To Accept New Work.

Known for her incredible versatility, the legendary singer has been honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India. Her contribution to Indian cinema remains unparalleled, making her health a matter of national interest.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).