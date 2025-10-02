Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 2 (ANI): As part of its centenary and Vijayadashami celebrations, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) conducted march-pasts across Thiruvananthapuram here on Thursday.

The march-pasts were conducted at more than 100 locations in Kerala's capital.

Marking 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday emphasised the importance of individual character building and the central role of the Shakha system in nurturing discipline and value-driven citizens.

Delivering his annual Vijaydashami speech in Nagpur on Thursday, Bhagwat said, "The system for creating individuals was destroyed in our society during the long period of foreign invasion... the Sangh Shakha is such a system. For the past 100 years, Sangh Karyakartas have consistently sustained the system in all kinds of circumstances. We must continue to do this in the future... that is why Swayamsevaks must undertake the discipline of changing their own habits by actively participating in the daily Shakha activities."

"The Shakha exists to nurture individual and collective qualities and spirit to create a favourable atmosphere for better basic human values and solidarity within the society, while actively engaging and cooperating in social activities," he added.

The RSS chief further ensured that the work of 'Vyakti Nirman' would be spread across the country and aim at bringing gradual changes in the society conduct through the five initiatives of social harmony, preservation of family values, environmental protection, selfhood and self-reliance.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with the goal of fostering cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens. (ANI)

