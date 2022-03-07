Malappuram (Kerala) [India], March 7 (ANI): Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal has been selected as the new Kerala State President and Chairman of the National Political Advisory Committee of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

The National President of IUML Prof KM Kader Mohideen Saheb declared his name today.

The development comes a day after the previous state president of IUML Haider Ali Shihab Thangal passed away on Sunday at the age of 74 due to cancer.

He was undergoing treatment for cancer at the Little Flower Hospital and Research Centre. (ANI)

