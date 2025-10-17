Thiruvananthapuram, October 17: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M) Kerala State secretary MV Govindan on Friday slammed Congress and the SDPI, accusing them of trying to incite unrest over an issue where a school in Kochi refused to permit a student to attend classes wearing a hijab (headscarf), citing the institution's uniform policy. "The party has a clear understanding of the issue. The problem at St. Rita's School is being exploited by the SDPI to create communal polarisation," Govindan told reporters.

"Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has taken a firm and clear stance that wearing attire is a democratic right. In Kerala, every religious community has the right to live freely and practice its faith without interference. Both the Congress and SDPI are trying to incite unrest on this matter," he added. Meanwhile, the parents of the Class 8 student at St. Rita's Public School in Palluruthy, Kochi, have decided to transfer her to another school as part of efforts to resolve the controversy that erupted after the management refused to permit her to attend classes wearing a hijab. Kerala School Hijab Row: Child's Rights Cannot Be Denied, Says State Education Minister V Sivankutty.

Sr. Heleena Alby, Principal of the school, had said that they will welcome the student wholeheartedly if the parents agree to abide by the rules and regulations prescribed. On Wednesday, Minister V. Sivankutty stated that the matter should be resolved amicably at the school level, while upholding the children's constitutional rights. Speaking on the issue, Sivankutty said, "There was an issue at St. Rita's School in Ernakulam regarding students' uniforms, and a child was not allowed to enter the classroom. The action taken by the school authorities was unconstitutional. The Deputy Director of Ernakulam was assigned to investigate the incident. The Deputy Director's report stated that the school management had committed a serious mistake. Based on this, the government has issued certain directives. The child's rights cannot be denied." Hijab Row: St Rita’s Public School Reopens in Kochi Amid Police Presence, Kerala Government Flags Rights Violation.

State Education Minister said that certain groups are trying to create communal divisions over such incidents. "The government's stand is clear, we will proceed strictly in accordance with the rights enshrined in the Constitution and relevant court rulings. If a consensus has been reached at the school level, that is a welcome development."

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)