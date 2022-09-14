Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 14 (ANI): After the continuous reports of stray dog attacks in Kerala, the state has decided to seek permission from the Supreme Court to kill violent and rabies-infected dogs.

Minister for local self-governments M B Rajesh has informed that the state will conduct a massive vaccination drive for vaccinating stray dogs. The drive will be conducted from 20 September to 20 October 2022.

"This will be conducted in association with Kerala Veterinary University. The University will give special training to volunteers and kudumbasree workers. The government will allocate money to block panchayats, municipal corporations and panchayats to take special vehicles for vaccination on a rent basis," he said.

This comes after at least five people lost their lives to dog bites even after taking vaccines.

Minister M B Rajesh said that they are also looking at the possibility of giving oral vaccination to dogs through food and also a meeting will be held with hotels, Restaurant associations, meat merchants, and auditoriums to ensure that waste is disposed of properly.

Notably, hearing a petition filed by the Animal Welfare Board of India, challenging a 2006 judgment of the Kerala High Court which empowered local self-government institutions to kill stray dogs, the Supreme Court earlier had said that a solution must be found to address the stray dog issue menace and balance the same with animal rights.

The petition was filed in the apex court after the Kerala government in 2015 had decided to eliminate stray dogs after a spate of dog attacks on people.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and JK Maheshwari suggested to let who feed street dogs could be made responsible for vaccinating them and bearing costs if somebody is attacked by the animal. He suggested putting chips to track the stray dogs.

Justice Khanna said, "Most of us are dog lovers. I also feed dogs... Have to find a rational way out. I also walk dogs. Some are ferocious. Have to segregate those." (ANI)

