Idukki, November 21: A 35-year-old Kerala woman was arrested for allegedly pouring acid on a man, who rejected her marriage proposal. According to police, the man, Arun Kumar (27), has lost his vision in one eye and is currently undergoing treatment in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

The Adimali police said, "Kumar and Sheeba became friends through social media and they were in a relationship. When they decided to get married, Kumar came to know that Sheeba is already married to a man and has two children. Later, Kumar decided to end the relationship and marry another woman." Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Found Alive After Being Kept in Mortuary Freezer for 7 Hours in Moradabad.

"Upon knowing this, Sheeba called Kumar for discussing and when she could not able to convince to him marry her, Sheeba attacked Kumar with acid near Irumbupalam. Sheeba also suffered burn injuries," said the police. Also Read | India Reports 10,488 New COVID-19 Cases, 313 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Active Cases Decline to 1,22,714.

The incident took place on November 16 and the woman was arrested three days later.

