Thiruvananthapuram, May 24 (PTI): The Kerala government will bring in a legislation to check adulteration of cattle feed so as to improve the product quality, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J. Chinchurani said on Tuesday

The next session of the state Assembly will see a bill in this regard being tabled as part of the government's efforts to check the prevalence of low-quality feed that has been harming the health of cattle, the Minister said while inaugurating a seminar series being organized by Kerala Feeds Ltd (KFL).

KFL, being a public-sector undertaking, ensures quality products by use of the best available raw materials.

"Private competitors spread false news about the government-owned KFL," she noted at the symposium on 'Cattle-feed: Quality, Price and Availability.'

Pointing out that the PSU, like Milma as a cooperative society doing milk business, hasn't hiked the prices of its products since 2019, the Minister said the government, to support dairy farmers, has issued a directive not to raise prices of the products till 2023.

Recalling that Kisan Credit Card has already become mandatory for farmers, she said the document makes them eligible for loans of Rs 20,000 to buy a cow.

The government is facilitating a scheme where they can individually enjoy collateral-less loans up to Rs 1.60 lakh at four per cent interest. Also, dairy farmers will be given incentives, with the money reaching their bank account directly, she said.

Further, the government is initiating a farmer-empowerment programme by issuing health cards and tags for cattle in a bid to strengthen the state's dairy industry.

The project will be launched in Pathanamthitta district. It will be carried out in other districts if the model works successfully, Chinchurani informed.

The state's first milk-manufacturing plant will be commissioned by this year-end.

The Rs 58-crore factory at Moorkanad near Malappuram will be functional within six months, the Minister said.

Simultaneously, the government is working towards grooming farms growing silage grass, which is a high-moisture fodder . Also semen for high milk-yielding hybrid cows is being made available on a large scale, she added.

Animal Husbandry Department (Planning) Joint Director K. Sasikumar, chairing the session, highlighted the role of fodder promoters and women cattle-care workers in widening the network of 1995-founded KFL, headquartered in Thrissur district.

"Even as the PSU faces stiff competition from its rivals, KFL doesn't compromise with the quality of its products,” he added.

KFL Managing Director B Sreekumar said the seminar series aims at creating awareness about the merits of KFL's affordable products vis-à-vis those of the private sector companies.

The discourse will provide an interaction between fodder promoters and women cattle-care workers. “It will provide a clear picture on KFL as an industry and the quality of its products,” he added.

Headquartered in Kallettumkara near Irinjalakuda, KFL has a range of products that cater to different breeds of cows with the aim of keeping them in good health as well as better productivity and quality of milk.

