Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 11 (PTI) All projects showcased at the recent Tourism Investors Meet (TIM), organised by the Kerala Tourism Department in collaboration with the industry, will be executed in a time-bound manner through a single-window system, Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said here on Thursday.

A facilitation centre will start functioning at the Department of Tourism by January 25 to fast track the projects and a web portal by February 10 for the purpose, Riyas said while presiding over a review meeting here.

According to an official release here, the tourism department has shortlisted projects by 19 new investors for fast-track implementation from among those presented at the investor meeting held here in November.

A Project Monitoring Committee will be formed under the Tourism Secretary to assess the progress of the TIM projects and remove bottlenecks.

A nodal officer will be appointed for the investors to contact and implement the projects.

The projects that can be easily implemented will be identified first, it said.

It was also decided to appoint a consultancy for project implementation and technical and legal evaluation through a transparent and competitive tendering process.

A Project Management Centre will be opened and a Project Execution Team to expedite them.

It was also decided to hold review meetings fortnightly at the department level and once a month at the government level, the release said.

Tourism Secretary K Biju said these projects on government-held and private land should be listed separately.

The department will provide all necessary facilities for the entrepreneurs who intend to implement tourism projects on their own land, he said.

A list of tourism projects, proposed on a particular government land will be compiled, and an Expression of Interest (EOI) floated and the selected project, after feasibility assessment based on a common Request for Proposal (RFP), will be implemented.

The Tourism Secretary directed all these projects be shifted to a single-window system for timely completion.

