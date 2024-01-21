Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 20 (ANI): HMS Spey, an offshore patrol vessel of the UK's Royal Navy which is on a goodwill visit from January 17 to 27 accorded a warm reception amidst fanfare by the Indian Naval band on its arrival in Kochi, an official statement said.

According to the Ministry of Defence, during the port call at Kochi, professional and social interactions and sports fixtures were held between the Indian Navy and Royal Navy.

Also Read | Land Scam Case: ED Questions Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Money Laundering Case for Over Seven Hours, He Calls It 'Conspiracy'.

The Royal Navy personnel visited onboard INS Sunayna and shared best practices towards enhancing interoperability between the two Navies. Cdr Paul Caddy, Commanding Officer, HMS Spey called on Cmde Sarvpreet Singh, Chief Staff Officer (Operations), Southern Naval Command and discussed issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, a team from Headquarters Sea training (HQST) conducted training module on Force Protection Measures, Damage Control and Firefighting onboard HMS Spey.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Ram Setu's Origin Point in Tamil Nadu Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony of Ram Lalla.

As the offficial statement, these exercises aided teams from HQST and the ship to understand the procedures and SOPs followed by both the Navies. The professional exchange exemplified the commitment of both Navies to foster strong Naval partnerships, emphasising the significance of mutual co-operation in maritime security and training. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)