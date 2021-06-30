Thiruvananthapuram, June 30 (PTI): Kerala on Wednesday logged 13,658 fresh COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths, pushing the tally to 29,24,165 and 13,235 respectively

Among the new cases, 67 were health workers.

As many as 11,808 people have been cured, taking the total recoveries to 28,09,587 while the active cases touched 1,00,881, the State Health Department said in a bulletin. In the last 24 hours, 1,40,727 samples were tested and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 9.71 per cent.

Malappuram accounted for the highest number of cases -- 1,610 followed by Thrissur 1,500, Thiruvananthapuram 1,470 and Ernakulam 1,448. So far,2,30,73,669 samples have been tested.

Of the new cases today, 69 people had come from outside the State and 12,833 were infected through contact.

At least 3,88,903 people are under observation in various districts, including 24,803 in hospitals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)