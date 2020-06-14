Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Kerala's COVID-19 Active Count Reaches 1,342, Total Hotspots 117

Jun 14, 2020 01:25 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 13 (ANI): Kerala on Saturday reported 85 new positive cases of COVID-19, taking the number of total active cases to 1,342, said the state Health Minister KK Shailaja.

So far, 1,045 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

Giving the district-wise break-up of the new cases Shailaja said, "15 people are from Malappuram district, 14 from Kannur, 12 in Kozhikode, nine each from Alappuzha and Kasargod districts, eight from Palakkad district, seven from Ernakulam district, four each from Idukki and Thrissur district, and one each from Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Wayanad districts are among those who tested positive for the infection."

Of the confirmed cases, 53 people have come back from other countries (Kuwait 21, UAE 16, Saudi Arabia 7, Oman 4, Nigeria 3 and Russia 2) and 18 from other states (Maharashtra 6, Tamil Nadu 5, Delhi, 4, Rajasthan 1, West Bengal 1 and Uttar Pradesh 1).

She informed that ten cases are due to the primary contact. "They are four each in Malappuram and Kannur districts, and one each from Kozhikode and Idukki districts. Four health workers have also contracted the disease, three in Malappuram district and one from Kozhikode district," the Health Minister said.

At the same time, the test results of 46 patients, who were under treatment for coronavirus, came negative today.

In the last 24 hours, 5,170 samples were tested. So far, samples of 1,09,729 individuals have been sent for testing and the results of 3,223 samples are expected. In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 29,790 samples were collected from high community exposure groups and 27,899 samples were negative.

Two new places were declared as hotspots today, both in Kannur district, while 13 have been excluded from the list. Presently, there are 117 hotspots in Kerala, the Minister informed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

