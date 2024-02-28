Bengaluru, Feb 28 (PTI) The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) on Wednesday said it has approved "significant reduction" in tariff to commercial, industrial and domestic consumers, consuming above 100 units per month, effective from April one.

For LT (low tension) domestic lighting, energy charges have been reduced by 110 paise per unit and by 50 paise per unit for LT commercial installations, KERC said in a release.

It said, the HT (High Tension) commercial energy charges have been reduced by 125 paise per unit, and demand charges by Rs 10 per KVA ( kilovolt-amps).

Further noting that HT industrial energy charges have been reduced by 50 paise per unit and demand charges reduced by Rs 10 per KVA, KERC said, for HT hospitals and educational institutions, energy charges have been reduced by 40 paise per unit, and demand charges by Rs 10 per KVA.

HT residential apartments demand charges have been reduced by Rs 10 per KVA, it said, adding that for LT Pvt. hospitals and educational Institutions, energy charges have been reduced by 50 paise per unit, and for LT industrial installations by 100 paise per unit.

"After scrutiny of ESCOM's applications, the Commission has approved total Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) of Rs 64944.54 crore as against Rs 69474.75 crore sought by the ESCOMs (electricity supply companies) in their Tariff Applications," KERC said.

