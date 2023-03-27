Gurugram, Mar 27 (PTI) Yogender alias Rinku Singh, the main accused in the murder of four people in this district on Diwali night in 2021, was arrested in the early hours of Monday, the Gurugram police said.

He was on the run and was carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head. Rinku was nabbed by a joint team of two crime units after a brief encounter near Bar Gurjar village in on Monday early morning.

Police also recovered a pistol and car from the possession of the accused. The accused had been hiding in Rajasthan and Jharkhand for almost two years to evade arrest.

He was produced before a city court on Monday which sent him to two days police remand.

Preetpal Singh Sangwan, ACP crime, said Inspector Anand Kumar, in-charge of Sector-31 crime branch, received information that the main accused in the case of killings of four people by entering the house of former sarpanch of Kasan village in November, 2021 was roaming in a car on Naurangpur-Tauru road.

A police team including crime unit sector 17 put up a barricade and when he came in a car, they tried to nab the accused but he opened fire on the police team.

This led to an encounter and the accused was nabbed by police. No one was injured in gun battle, police said.

"The most wanted arrested accused carried a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head. He was identified as 36-year-old Yogender alias Rinku Singh. During preliminary interrogation, Rinku revealed that he had committed the crime along with his associates in which four people were killed only to avenge the murder of his brother. We have taken him on two days police remand and are interrogating him," ACP Sangwan said.

Rinku's brother Manoj Singh was shot dead in 2007 on the day of Holi. Balram Singh Chauhan and Sonu Singh Chauhan were arrested for his murder and they were sentenced to life imprisonment and were out on parole in 2021.

A group of assailants barged into a house in Kasan village on Diwali night in 2021 and opened fire at the occupants, killing four.

Balram Singh Chauhan, Sonu Singh Chauhan, sons of former sarpanch Gopal Singh Chauhan of Kasan village, relatives Rajesh Singh, Vikas Singh and Praveen Singh were worshipping at home on the night of Diwali on November 4, 2021 when the suspects barged into the house and opened fire on the house occupants.

Sonu Singh Chauhan and Vikas Singh died on the spot while Balram Singh Chauhan and Praveen Singh died during treatment.

"Total 18 accused have been arrested in the quadruple murder of Kasan village. One of the accused, Manish, was arrested by the STF on Friday while we have arrested the main accused Rinku today", ACP Sangwan said on Monday.

